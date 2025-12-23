999, 925 or 958? Here’s how to check silver purity, spot fakes & test silver at home before buying

Whether silver is bought as an investment, a wedding gift or for everyday wear, purity often matters more than price alone. Yet many buyers discover too late that what looked like a bargain was actually low-grade or even silver-plated. Understanding silver grades — and knowing how to verify them — can help consumers avoid disappointment and make confident, informed purchases.

What does the “grade of silver” actually mean? The grade of silver refers to how much pure silver is present in an item. Because pure silver is naturally soft, it is usually mixed with small amounts of other metals, most commonly copper, to improve strength and durability.

Advertisement

Silver purity is measured in parts per thousand. Marks such as 999 or 925 indicate how much of the metal is genuine silver. The higher the number, the purer the silver.

Which silver grades are most common in India? Several grades circulate in the Indian market, each suited to different uses.

999 Fine Silver Often described as pure silver, this grade contains 99.9% silver. It is soft, highly lustrous and commonly used for bars, coins, silverware and religious items. Because it bends easily, it is less suitable for everyday jewellery.

Best for: Investment, gifting, silverware, religious use

Purity: 99.9%

925 Sterling Silver The most widely used grade for jewellery, sterling silver contains 92.5% silver and 7.5% other metals, usually copper. This balance gives it strength without sacrificing shine. Jewellery stamped “925” is generally considered reliable for daily wear.

Advertisement

Best for: Jewellery and accessories

Purity: 92.5% 958 Silver (Britannia Silver)

With 95.8% silver, this grade sits between fine silver and sterling. It originated in England and is softer than sterling, making it less common in India.

Best for: Select jewellery and silverware

Purity: 95.8%

900 Coin Silver Containing 90% silver, this alloy was historically made by melting coins. It is durable but tarnishes more easily and often appears duller than higher grades.

Best for: Vintage jewellery and antiques

Purity: 90%

800–850 Silver Often called continental or European silver, these grades contain 80–85% silver. They reflect traditional craftsmanship but are uncommon in the Indian market.

Best for: Heritage and European-style items

Purity: 80–85%

Why does silver purity matter so much? Not all silver is created equal. Without checking purity, buyers risk overpaying for inferior quality or unknowingly purchasing silver-plated items. Understanding silver grades helps consumers:

Advertisement

Get fair value for money

Avoid counterfeits and plated substitutes

Buy confidently for investment or gifting

Make informed comparisons between sellers How can you check silver purity before buying? The first step is always visual inspection. Reputable silver items usually carry purity stamps such as 999, 925 or 800, often hidden on the underside or clasp.

Many pieces also include:

Hallmarks like "925" (sterling) or "999" (fine silver)

Assayer’s marks, indicating certification

Maker’s marks, identifying the manufacturer

Date codes, which help trace origin and quality If these are missing, buyers should ask questions.

Are there simple home tests for silver? While laboratory testing is the most accurate, a few quick checks can help at home:

Advertisement

Magnet test: Real silver is not magnetic. If it sticks, it likely contains iron or nickel.

Ice test: Silver conducts heat extremely well. Ice placed on real silver melts faster than on most metals.

Tarnish test: Genuine silver oxidises over time. Wiping it may leave dark marks on a cloth. For absolute certainty, jewellers can perform acid tests, density checks or XRF analysis.

How is silver-plated different from real silver? Silver-plated items are made from base metals coated with a thin layer of silver. They are cheaper, but the silver layer can wear off over time. While suitable for decorative use, they hold little long-term value compared with solid silver.

Also Read | Silver climbs to record high, gold posts weekly gain on rate cut bets

Buyers seeking durability or investment value should always opt for solid silver with a verified grade.

Advertisement

What should buyers remember before purchasing Silver? A few simple habits can prevent costly mistakes:

Buy only from trusted sellers

Always check purity stamps

Ask for certification if available

Compare weight and price logically Why being informed makes all the difference Silver is more than a metal — it carries cultural, emotional and financial value. Whether it is a Diwali coin, a wedding gift or a daily-wear bracelet, knowing the difference between 999, 925 and 958 ensures that what you buy truly matches what you are paying for.

The next time a deal sounds too good to be true, ask a simple question: what’s the purity? That single detail can make all the difference.