999, 925 or 958? Here’s how to check silver purity, spot fakes & test silver at home before buying

Whether silver is bought as an investment, a wedding gift or for everyday wear, purity often matters more than price alone. Yet many buyers discover too late that what looked like a bargain was actually low-grade or even silver-plated. Understanding silver grades — and knowing how to verify them — can help consumers avoid disappointment and make confident, informed purchases.
The grade of silver refers to how much pure silver is present in an item. Because pure silver is naturally soft, it is usually mixed with small amounts of other metals, most commonly copper, to improve strength and durability.
Silver purity is measured in parts per thousand. Marks such as 999 or 925 indicate how much of the metal is genuine silver. The higher the number, the purer the silver.
Several grades circulate in the Indian market, each suited to different uses.
Often described as pure silver, this grade contains 99.9% silver. It is soft, highly lustrous and commonly used for bars, coins, silverware and religious items. Because it bends easily, it is less suitable for everyday jewellery.
Best for: Investment, gifting, silverware, religious use
Purity: 99.9%
The most widely used grade for jewellery, sterling silver contains 92.5% silver and 7.5% other metals, usually copper. This balance gives it strength without sacrificing shine. Jewellery stamped “925” is generally considered reliable for daily wear.
Best for: Jewellery and accessories
958 Silver (Britannia Silver)
With 95.8% silver, this grade sits between fine silver and sterling. It originated in England and is softer than sterling, making it less common in India.
Best for: Select jewellery and silverware
Purity: 95.8%
Containing 90% silver, this alloy was historically made by melting coins. It is durable but tarnishes more easily and often appears duller than higher grades.
Best for: Vintage jewellery and antiques
Purity: 90%
Often called continental or European silver, these grades contain 80–85% silver. They reflect traditional craftsmanship but are uncommon in the Indian market.
Best for: Heritage and European-style items
Purity: 80–85%
Not all silver is created equal. Without checking purity, buyers risk overpaying for inferior quality or unknowingly purchasing silver-plated items. Understanding silver grades helps consumers:
The first step is always visual inspection. Reputable silver items usually carry purity stamps such as 999, 925 or 800, often hidden on the underside or clasp.
Many pieces also include:
If these are missing, buyers should ask questions.
While laboratory testing is the most accurate, a few quick checks can help at home:
For absolute certainty, jewellers can perform acid tests, density checks or XRF analysis.
Silver-plated items are made from base metals coated with a thin layer of silver. They are cheaper, but the silver layer can wear off over time. While suitable for decorative use, they hold little long-term value compared with solid silver.
Buyers seeking durability or investment value should always opt for solid silver with a verified grade.
A few simple habits can prevent costly mistakes:
Silver is more than a metal — it carries cultural, emotional and financial value. Whether it is a Diwali coin, a wedding gift or a daily-wear bracelet, knowing the difference between 999, 925 and 958 ensures that what you buy truly matches what you are paying for.
The next time a deal sounds too good to be true, ask a simple question: what’s the purity? That single detail can make all the difference.