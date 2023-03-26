Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the third Mann Ki Baat of 2023 today, March 26, Sunday. The 99th edition of Mann Ki Baat, a monthly radio program of the Prime Minister, will be aired at 11 am today.

The show will air on All India Radio and Doordarshan's entire network, as well as on the AIR News website and newsonair mobile app. It will also be broadcast live on the Information and Broadcasting Ministry's, AIR News', DD News', PMO's, and YouTube channels. Following the Hindi broadcast, AIR will broadcast the program in regional languages.

The program is held every month on the last Sunday, through which the PM Modi interacts with the nation. Its first show had aired on 3rd October 2014.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making some special arrangements for the 100th episode of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat radio program which will be broadcasted on April 30.

This time not only India but even other countries too would listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 100th episode of the radio program Mann Ki Baat and for this, the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is also preparing in full swing.

Speaking to ANI, a BJP source said, “Purpose of broadcasting this program across the world is because Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a global leader. All the countries appreciate the work of the Prime Minister. People want to hear him. Our aim is that we broadcast Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat to as many countries as possible."

"Notable names that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken in the Mann Ki Baat series will be honored and welcomed by the Chief Minister and Governor of their states. Plans are being made to welcome these remarkable unsung heroes in Delhi as well. Along with all this, the 100th episode of Prime Minister Mann Ki Baat will be heard", the source said.

In every Lok Sabha, in 100 places, 100 people will sit and listen to the Mann Ki Baat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which different groups of doctors, engineers, teachers, and social workers will listen to this program and all other sections of the society. Apart from this, those who are honored with Padma Bhushan or Padma Vibhushan will also be honored and will be heard.

BJP's National General Secretary Dushyant Gautam and Vinod Tawde are in charge of the Mann Ki Baat program, under their leadership, this program is being conducted across the states. BJP has prepared a whole team for this.

To make the 100th episode a success, BJP is preparing to telecast it at more than one lakh booths. The aim is to unite the country in one thread and develop by taking everyone along.

(With ANI inputs)