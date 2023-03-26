99th edition of PM Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today; check time, livestream details2 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 05:56 AM IST
The program is held every month on the last Sunday, through which the PM Modi interacts with the nation. Its first show had aired on 3rd October 2014.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the third Mann Ki Baat of 2023 today, March 26, Sunday. The 99th edition of Mann Ki Baat, a monthly radio program of the Prime Minister, will be aired at 11 am today.
