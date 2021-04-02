OPEN APP
9-day complete lockdown in Chhattisgarh district amid Covid surge. Details here

In view of rapidly increasing Covid-19 cases, the Chhattisgarh government has announced a lockdown in the Durg district. The district will be under total lockdown for 9 days from 6 April, news agency ANI reported.

"Complete lockdown to be imposed in Durg district April 6th to 14th in the light of COVID19 situation," said Durg Collector Sarveshwar Bhure.

The statement, however, did not mention which activities will be allowed and restricted during this period.

Appealing to people to stay indoors, the collector urged citizens to get tested if they come in contact with Covid-19 infected persons. He also urged people above the age of 45 to get vaccinated at nearby vaccination centres.

India recorded the highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases in six months with 81,466 new infections in a span of 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 tally of cases to 1,23,03,131, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The single-day rise in cases is the highest recorded since October 2, 2020

As of Thursday, the Covid-19 tally in the Durg district stood at 40,068, including 754 casualties.

According to official figures, the district has recorded 10,295 cases in the last two weeks and has 9,883 active cases. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday had directed district collectors to decide on imposing lockdowns in their respective regions as per the local situation.



Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

