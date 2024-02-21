9th edition of the Raisina Dialogue begins today: Here's all you need to know about the conference
New Delhi hosts the 9th Raisina Dialogue engaging leaders from over 100 nations in geopolitics and geoeconomics discussions.
New Delhi is all set to host the ninth edition of the Raisina Dialogue from today (Wednesday) till Friday (February 23). Organised by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), the conference will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic (Greece) Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who is the Chief Guest.