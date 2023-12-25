A 2 trillion cheque is getting ready for the agriculture ministry

“Typically, a 10% hike in budgetary allocation is given for agricultural and allied activities. A 10% hike in allocation is a regular feature and bare minimum. In an election year, the allocation is expected to be more. This year, it may cross ₹2 trillion because farmers are now the new caste. Though the department has given its proposal, the allocation will depend on other factors like prices of vegetables, whether new schemes are being introduced, etc." the official said.