A 23-year-old transgender man all set to fight against DGCA, know why!

Adam alleges that the medical examiners weren’t pleased to see Adam. “I was bullied to undress and “prove" my gender by the Institute of Aerospace Medicine, Bengaluru. They also said giving me the license would risk the lives of hundreds of people. I was even subjected to a psychometric test. I will have to quit my hormone therapy to clear the exam under the female category. I did it before giving the test earlier. Now, my doctor has advised me not to miss my treatments. I have already submitted to the letters from my psychologist and endocrinologist to prove my physical and emotional fitness," he said.