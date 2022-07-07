A 23-year-old transgender man all set to fight against DGCA, know why!

Adam Harry, a private pilot license from South Africa, wants to become a commercial pilot in India. However, DGCA's alleged policies is refusing to give him a clearance because he’s on hormone therapy.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Despite the Supreme Court gave rights to LGBTQ community, being a transgender in India is not that easy. A similar case took place in Kerala where a 23-year-old transgender man -- Adam Harry -- is fighting against the DGCA’s systemic transphobia which resulted in the denial of a commercial pilot’s license to him.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Despite the Supreme Court gave rights to LGBTQ community, being a transgender in India is not that easy. A similar case took place in Kerala where a 23-year-old transgender man -- Adam Harry -- is fighting against the DGCA’s systemic transphobia which resulted in the denial of a commercial pilot’s license to him.
Adam, a private pilot license from South Africa, wants to become a commercial pilot in India. However, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)'s alleged policies is refusing to give him a clearance because he’s on hormone therapy.
Adam, a private pilot license from South Africa, wants to become a commercial pilot in India. However, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)'s alleged policies is refusing to give him a clearance because he’s on hormone therapy.
Currently, Adam is working in Zomato as a food delivery person and doing other odd jobs for his livelihood, is planning to approach the Kerala High Court against the DGCA.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Currently, Adam is working in Zomato as a food delivery person and doing other odd jobs for his livelihood, is planning to approach the Kerala High Court against the DGCA.
“There were only two options — male and female," Adam tells TNM, “I cannot give tests in the male category as the biological male body is different from mine," he said, adding, there was no option for him to give a test as a transgender man.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“There were only two options — male and female," Adam tells TNM, “I cannot give tests in the male category as the biological male body is different from mine," he said, adding, there was no option for him to give a test as a transgender man.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As compelled to take the exam in the female category, he failed as his testosterone levels were on the higher side than what is considered acceptable in a female body. “Since I had no choice other than attempting the medical examination as a female, my gender assigned at birth, I had to stop my hormone therapy for six months prior to the test. It isn’t an easy task for a trans person. Despite that, I failed the test," he said.
As compelled to take the exam in the female category, he failed as his testosterone levels were on the higher side than what is considered acceptable in a female body. “Since I had no choice other than attempting the medical examination as a female, my gender assigned at birth, I had to stop my hormone therapy for six months prior to the test. It isn’t an easy task for a trans person. Despite that, I failed the test," he said.
Adam alleges that the medical examiners weren’t pleased to see Adam. “I was bullied to undress and “prove" my gender by the Institute of Aerospace Medicine, Bengaluru. They also said giving me the license would risk the lives of hundreds of people. I was even subjected to a psychometric test. I will have to quit my hormone therapy to clear the exam under the female category. I did it before giving the test earlier. Now, my doctor has advised me not to miss my treatments. I have already submitted to the letters from my psychologist and endocrinologist to prove my physical and emotional fitness," he said.
Adam alleges that the medical examiners weren’t pleased to see Adam. “I was bullied to undress and “prove" my gender by the Institute of Aerospace Medicine, Bengaluru. They also said giving me the license would risk the lives of hundreds of people. I was even subjected to a psychometric test. I will have to quit my hormone therapy to clear the exam under the female category. I did it before giving the test earlier. Now, my doctor has advised me not to miss my treatments. I have already submitted to the letters from my psychologist and endocrinologist to prove my physical and emotional fitness," he said.
According to the daily, Adam is all set to file a writ petition, saying he will insist that the DGCA study the guidelines offered by countries like the USA and South Africa that offer flying licenses to non-binary persons, and reform the criteria to certify pilots in India.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
According to the daily, Adam is all set to file a writ petition, saying he will insist that the DGCA study the guidelines offered by countries like the USA and South Africa that offer flying licenses to non-binary persons, and reform the criteria to certify pilots in India.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Currently, Adam's paperwork for his government grants for further studies in South Africa is underway.
Currently, Adam's paperwork for his government grants for further studies in South Africa is underway.