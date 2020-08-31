A 29% non-govt GDP fall is behind abysmal growth

In recent years, government expenditure has formed 8-13% of the overall economy (the GDP). From April to June, it reached at around 18.1% of the GDP, the highest in more than 19 years. The government expenditure during the quarter increased by 16.4% to ₹4.87 trillion. This additional expenditure essentially ensured lower contraction of the economy. If we leave the government expenditure out of the calculation, what we are left with is the non-government part of the economy, which is the major part of the economy. This contracted by a massive 29.3%, much more than the overall economy.