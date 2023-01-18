‘A 500-million opportunity awaits digital banks’

One of our startling realisations has been that while digital payment has grown manyfold, people are concerned about their money being safe. 57% of urban India, particularly tier 1 residents, say they don’t want to expose their primary bank accounts to UPI as they are afraid that fraudsters will take it away. This is a very different prism from value and convenience. So, we launched a product, Safe Pay, that right now is the world’s third layer authentication product using the SIM in the phone to serve an additional message, which you have to accept or decline before your account gets debited. Today, we have over one and half million users using it daily to protect their accounts. So, the payment bank account has become, by natural extension, your safe secondary digital transaction account.We see an explosion in activity on our side with 50 million monthly transacting users, which is far larger than many banks. We feel a little humble because you have a telecom company which has 300-350 million customers. So there is a massive room to grow. But 20 million of the 50 million are consuming our digital services every month.

