A. Balasubramanian, CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management, has been elected as the Chairman of Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), at a recently concluded board meeting of AMFI.

He has earlier served as the AMFI Chairman for the period 2017 – 2019 and now would continue to hold the office till the conclusion of the next AGM.

Radhika Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Edelweiss AMC, has been elected as the Vice-Chairperson of AMFI.

A. Balasubramanian is also appointed as the ex-officio Chairman of AMFI Financial Literacy Committee, being the Chairman of AMFI.

Nilesh Shah, Group President and MD, Kotak Mutual Fund is elected to be the Chairman of AMFI Valuation Committee.

Radhika Gupta has been re-elected as Chairperson of AMFI ETF Committee.

Sanjay Sapre, President, Franklin Templeton AMC, has been re-elected as the Chairman of AMFI Operations & Compliance Committee.

Vishal Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, IDFC AMC, has been elected as the Chairman of AMFI Standing Committee of Certified Distributors (ARN Committee).

These decisions were taken by AMFI, the industry body of SEBI-registered mutual funds at its Board Meeting on 18th of October 2021.

