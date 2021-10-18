A Balasubramanian, MD and CEO, Aditya Birla Sunlife AMC has been appointed as the chairman of Association of Mutual Funds (Amfi), as per media reports.

The mutual fund industry body in its board meeting, held on Monday, has also appointed Edelweiss AMC MD and CEO Radhika Gupta as the vice chairman.

Gupta has replaced Saurabh Nanavati, CEO, Invesco Asset Management (India), whereas Balasubramanian will be succeeding Kotak Mahindra Asset managing director Nilesh Shah, who has chaired Amfi for two consecutive years beginning 2019.

Before these appointments, Balasubramanian and Gupta were chairing Amfi’s valuation committee and ETF committee, respectively.

Amfi is yet to make an official announcement on the fresh appointments, however industry insiders have confirmed Gupta’s appointment as vice chair to Mint.

