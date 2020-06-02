A battered Mumbai is trying to regain its mojo

Mumbai suddenly woke up to the existence of migrant workers. With its harsh environment, there is apprehension that many may not return. Labour shortages will be par for the course, said everyone Mint spoke to. The exodus could shift the balance between capital and labour, at least for a while. “There will be realignment between capital and labour, even the contract labour framework is up for discussion," said Sharma, “Businesses were capital-starved for a while, now they have neither capital nor labour."