A better tomorrow won’t fix India’s broken today

The trouble is with demand. Firms are protecting operating profit — or preventing losses — by pruning jobs and cutting pay. The rupee hasn’t suffered the double-digit declines seen this year from Brazil and Argentina to Turkey and Russia. That’s because imports collapsed after Modi’s Covid-19 lockdown in March, and the trade deficit narrowed. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has raised India’s equity-market rating to “overweight" on vaccine optimism, while the local bond market is sanguine because of austerity, mistimed as it is. Twelve large states, accounting for three-fourths of overall gross domestic product, may have to cut back capital expenditure by up to $36 billion in the fiscal year through March, ICRA Ltd., an affiliate of Moody’s Investors Service, estimates.