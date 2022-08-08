Every couple has desire to make their dating time memorable with unique ideas. There might be love, commitment and respect, but care is another important part of any relationship. Similarly, a couple has come out with a quirky example of showing care to each other, especially during a date. You must be visualizing any fairy tale kind of date and a soothing picture of care after reading this. But you are wrong!

The example has turned out to be a bizarre incident as the boyfriend was recorded taking out lice from his girlfriend's hair. In the video that has gone viral on social media platforms, the couple was seen spending time together by a river on their date, surrounded by mesmerizing environment of lush nature.

The visuals, posted by a meme-sharing Instagram page last month, shows a couple sitting on stairs near a river and the boyfriend does one of the most funniest thing you can ever thought of doing on your date. This short footage proves that love can make you do anything.

In the caption, the meme page wrote, “Man of Culture." Take a look at the video of this couple,

The video was posted on July 22 this year and since then, it has garnered over one million likes, 1.5 million views and more than one thousand reactions by the netizens. People joked that this is an extreme level of caring for someone, especially on a date, while some users called it true love. The comment section was flooded with hilarious reactions.

One user commented, “Itna caring bf main bhi deserve krti hu yrr. (I also deserve such a caring boyfriend)."

“This is the real example of true love," another user said. A third Instagram user called the boy, “Boyfriend of the year", while many posted ‘laughing out loud’ emojis in the comment box.