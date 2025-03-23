Delhi shocker: Two teenagers, a boy and a girl, found hanging from a tree in Deer Park, police suspect suicide

Bodies of two teenagers, a boy and a girl, were found hanging from a tree in the Deer Park in South West District of Delhi on Sunday. Initial police investigation indicates it was a suicide.

Delhi police said, around, 6.31 am on Sunday, Baljit Singh, Deer Park security guard, informed the police regarding the bodies of two teenagers hanging on the branch of a tree.

"At 06:31 AM, a PCR call was made by Baljit Singh, R/o Hauz Khas Village, Delhi, age 35 years, working as security guard in district park, Deer Park, Hauz Khas, Delhi, regarding a boy and a girl hanging on the branch of a tree," read a statement from Delhi Police.

"On receipt of the call, police staff immediately reached the spot and found that a boy age about 17 years, wearing a black T-shirt, and blue jeans and a girl is about 17 years, wearing a green dress hanged themselves with the common nylon rope on a branch of a tree," read the statement.

Further investigation is underway, Delhi Police said.

"Someone said that an incident has happened, so I came here and saw this. If someone has done this to them they should be punished, so that this type of incident does not happen again. This is condemnable and scary, we people also come to this park, we are of age but sometimes people come in here and do things, so we are scared," Ashok told ANI, a regular visitor of the park.

Another visitor, however, has claimed, as reported by ANI, that it is not possible to die by suicide from the tree the two people were found on, "We asked the police, they said that it looks like a suicide, there was a rope kept there. The way they are saying, it doesn't seem possible--suicide by hanging from this, one can see the shape of the tree."

