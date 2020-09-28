A campaign against drugs is needed to save India’s youth

But did the illegal drug trade in the US end with the death of Escobar? While the drug lord was a visible symbol of the malaise, his death did nothing to halt the flow of drugs from various South American countries to other parts of the world, including the US. The US, by assisting in the hunt and finally the killing of Escobar, treated the symptoms of the deadly disease, but was unable to stamp it out. So, in Escobar’s death, one cog in the wheel was removed, but the problem remained. Escobar was an easy target because he lived the high life. He liked to flaunt his ill-gotten wealth, graced various magazine covers and became something of a Robin Hood for his countrymen. Unlike other old-fashioned drug lords who lived under the radar, Escobar began to entertain ambitions of becoming the president of his country. Given his high profile, his death made headlines across the world. That was what Reagan wanted. He wanted to be the president who brought down a notorious drug baron.