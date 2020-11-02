A century later,  trade unions see growing threats to their survival

A.R. Sindhu, national secretary of Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU), almost concurred. “Adoption of technology for mobilization, outreach is a must. We have started doing it. The unions are now shifting gear from being top-down to bottom-up. During the lockdown the success of coal workers strike and defence factory workers strike told us that it’s the regional leaders or sectoral leaders who will increasingly help the trade union movement to survive and thrive in a tough environment. The slow death of PSUs has harmed the unions but of late, informal workers are joining the movement. The grassroots movement, we believe, will now become stronger and push for workers welfare and here technology will play a big role."