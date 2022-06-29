A classic fanboy moment: When Mahesh Babu met Bill Gates1 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 04:51 PM IST
- Had the pleasure of meeting Bill Gates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen... and yet the most humble, Mahesh Babu said
In a classic fanboy moment, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in a New York restaurant. Gates was also sporting enough to pose for a picture with the actor and his wife Namrata Shirodkar.