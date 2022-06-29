In a classic fanboy moment, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu met Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in a New York restaurant. Gushing about the meeting, Babu said, ‘A that was’. Gates was also sporting enough to pose for a picture with the actor and his wife Namrata Shirodkar.

Currently, Babu is enjoying his vacation with his wife Namrata and treating his fans with some glimpses from their vacay. During their tour, they visited different parts of Europe. Currently, they are in New York where they met Bill Gates.

On seeing Gates at a restaurant, Babu approached him for a picture with them. In the picture, Mahesh was seen donning a checked shirt that he teamed up with black trousers. And to complete his look he opted for black sports shoes and a cap. On the other hand, Microsoft's co-founder sported a charcoal sweatshirt and grey trousers.

While Namrata wore a casual white tee that she paired with flared pants. To complement her entire look, she was seen carrying transparent sunglasses over her head.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 46-year-old actor posted a picture with Bill Gates and captioned it, "Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @thisisbillgates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen... and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!"

In another picture that he shared as reel, he said, "A that was" along with heart-eye emojis.

View Full Image Mahesh Babu meets Bill Gates

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the hit Telegu film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. The movie also starred Keerthy Suresh and was directed by Parasuram Petla. It was released in theatres on May 12.

After the success of his recent film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', Mahesh Babu will soon be seen sharing the big screen with Pooja Hedge in a Sukumar's directorial.