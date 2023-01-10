Noting that the next 25 year is crucial for India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that it is a period for collective efforts of 130 crore people to see India at the top. The minister was speaking at the ‘Jai Hind’ Light & Sound event at the Red Fort
“We should have a vision of where our country must be in different sectors in the next 25 years and must work towards fulfilling it. In the next 25 years, India must be the most powerful nation," the Union Minister said
The next 25 years is a period for collective efforts of 130 crore people of India and to see India at the top of the world and the prime minister has called this period as 'Amrit Kaal', he said.
The nation has had many achievements in the 75 years since independence and it has successfully placed itself amongst the top nations, he said adding “All Indians should make efforts to make India the top most country in the world when it reaches 100th year of its independence."
All Indians should make efforts to make India the top most country in the world when it reaches 100th year of its independence
