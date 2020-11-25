Ahmed Patel: The only non-Gandhi who ruled the party without being in power

“When Rajiv Gandhi took over as PM in 1984, he appointed Arun Singh, Ahmed Patel and Oscar Fernandes as parliamentary secretaries to assist him. After Rajiv Gandhi’s demise in 1991, Patel for a transient phase lost his prominence but emerged stronger a year later when he got one of the highest number of votes during the party’s Tirupati session. Leaders were looking for an alternative minority face in the party. Once he started working directly with Sonia Gandhi and raising funds for the party, there was no looking back," a former general secretary of the party who worked closely with Patel for over three decades said, requesting anonymity. Tirupati Session of the Congress was a historic one as internal elections to fill top posts happened after a gap of several years.