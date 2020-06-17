A coronavirus-era simple wedding is not that simple when it comes to gold

Ernakulam: A few months ago, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Jewellers, was pleasantly surprised to see an uptick in gold bookings, rather than a dull business, in one of his Kerala stores. This was one of the peak wedding seasons in the region but his stores were shut, much like any other businesses in the country, because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. His search for an answer led him to a pattern.

"We have a scheme where we take purchase bookings months in advance of a wedding. We heard from our team that many who were ready to take gold worth ₹5 lakh or so are now increasing their ticket price, and ended up booking for as high as ₹10 lakh," said Kalyanaraman.

"We found out that people are still doing their wedding, but at home. The advantage of it was that if they were spending lakhs for a wedding outside— the cost of venue, feasts and photoshoots— that cost is now almost zero. They saved a lot of money in their marriage expense because of the lockdown. But since they have already budgeted that money, they are spending it for jewellery."

It is a curious phenomenon and shows how deep the association with gold and weddings runs in some of the top bullion consuming southern states like Kerala, where Kalyan operates. In the age of coronavirus pandemic, weddings have become surreal moments, held through webinars or within the household devoid of many guests. It goes true for even VIP weddings— Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's official residence, known as 'Cliff House', hosted for the first time in history a wedding this week, of the CM's daughter, T. Veena.

But instead of hating the concept of simplicity that shuns the extravaganza that is usually associated with Indian weddings, the jewellers are embracing it— so much so that Kalyan is even planning an advertisement, titled 'Muharat at home'. for promoting simple weddings to "show the intimacy during a wedding which is happening at home and tap into that space".

Cultural factors are also at play. Parents attach an emotional value to donating jewellery to their daughters who are getting married, at times even resulting in dowry harassment, illegal in India. But for many, it also adds sense of security, says Kalyanaraman. That the yellow metal has also become one of the few appreciating assets one could have in the pandemic, may have also added the security feeling, he said.

"In states that have been open for more than three weeks, we are seeing a return to controlled-normalcy like scenario, and this has had a positive impact on business. If we are to look at the YOY (year-on-year) revenue, from June 1st to 10th, we can say that it is the same as last year's," he said. "This largely comprises of business from southern India, because it is the wedding season, and markets like Karnataka were the first to reopen in accordance with government norms. In the rest of India, business is in the range of 60%-70% of last June, and in many markets we are functioning with state specified restrictions of opening hours or days," he added.

For the jewellers, this comes as a breath of relief while having taken a major hit in business otherwise. Traditionally, the purchase of gold and silver peaks on Akshaya Tritiya, the spring festival which fell this year in April. But it got nearly washed away as the retail shops were shut entirely in April over the lockdown. Some pushed for online sales and saw decent returns. "In fact, this year our ten-day online sales leading up to Akshaya Tritiya was more than what we did 365 days of last year, including Akshaya Tritiya of last year. More than a million customers were coming to our website," said Arun Narayan, spokesperson at Tanishq.

In the dim scenario, the wedding gold purchases still beat the slowdown, said Narayan. He saw how it worked up-close too. "On 25 April, my niece got married. The parents are in Dubai and the girl's side is from Canada. They all went through the quarantine in Kerala. But finally only 20 of them were allowed to attend. None of us could attend, so we all watched remotely on our laptop. Apart from the venue, they had made arrangements for many of us to stay in hotels. All those arrangements were not required anymore, so therefore the cost of that had come down. But on jewellery, there was no discussion, nobody was asking should we really spend," said Narayan.

"In fact the only discussion was despite compromising, despite scaling down, how can we still make it special. I guess parents also wanted to give the best for their children, and somewhere they felt guilty that we could not do it the way, let's say, his cousin or his friend, conducted their marriage in a big-scale," he said.

