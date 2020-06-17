A coronavirus-era simple wedding is not that simple when it comes to gold

In the dim scenario, the wedding gold purchases still beat the slowdown, said Narayan. He saw how it worked up-close too. "On 25 April, my niece got married. The parents are in Dubai and the girl's side is from Canada. They all went through the quarantine in Kerala. But finally only 20 of them were allowed to attend. None of us could attend, so we all watched remotely on our laptop. Apart from the venue, they had made arrangements for many of us to stay in hotels. All those arrangements were not required anymore, so therefore the cost of that had come down. But on jewellery, there was no discussion, nobody was asking should we really spend," said Narayan.