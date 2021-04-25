A covid-19 vaccine’s 1,500-mile journey through India

After almost two months in a freezer used to store all sorts of vaccines, on March 11 dose it was packed into a small plastic-foam cooler equipped with a shoulder strap. A local health official slung it on her back, got on a scooter and drove it down to the Khawthlangtuipui River, which runs to the border between India and Bangladesh. She and four other health officials jumped in a long wooden boat to go downstream to the village of Nunsury.