A dark night that tested resilience of Bhopal, India

Arjun Singh was the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh then and Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister. Rajiv was a newbie, entrusted with power in the wake of the assassination of his mother Indira Gandhi on 31 October that same year. Arjun Singh was expected to act strictly. Four days after the tragedy, Warren Anderson, then CEO of Union Carbide, came to Bhopal. Upon his arrival, he was briefly arrested and then permitted to leave the country on a special plane. Why did this transpire? Whose orders dictated this action? The incident deeply unsettled the conscience of every patriotic individual. However, politics operates not on sensitivities but on capricious decisions.