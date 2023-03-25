‘A deep betrayal of Gandhian philosophy’: US Congressman on Rahul Gandhi's disqualification1 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 02:14 AM IST
Khanna, who is the Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian- Americans, has sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention on this issue
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha is a "deep betrayal" of Gandhian philosophy, an influential Indian-origin Congressman said on Friday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×