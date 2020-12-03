A delegation of 40 farmers arrive at Vigyan Bhavan for meeting on farm laws

A delegation of 40 farmers arrived at Vigyan Bhavan for their meeting with the Centre regarding new farm laws.

Ahead of the meeting, Rakesh Tikat, Spokesperson, Bharatiya Kisan Union, said, "We are hopeful that the talks will be productive."

Meanwhile, traffic remains disruptive across the city with several borders sealed in the city for commuters. Abhishek Verma, SP City at Ghazipur border (Delhi-UP border), said, "We are talking to the farmers to end the blockade here as this is a major route to Delhi. We are hopeful that the roadway will be opened soon."

Several farmers from different parts of the country like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are marching towards Delhi to join the protest against new farm laws.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the government will hold another round of discussion with farmer leaders on Thursday in which both sides will present their views and it remains to be seen "to what extent issues can be resolved".

Som Prakash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, said, "We are hopeful that the meeting will be successful. The aim of holding a dialogue is to find a solution.

