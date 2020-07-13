A demand-based stimulus may be key for recovery

The government had announced a ₹20 trillion package to help businesses and people cope with the impact of the pandemic. The package focused on providing immediate relief in the form of tax deferrals, cash transfers for the poor, and regulatory forbearance. This was later supported by credit guarantees for MSMEs and in-kind foodgrain transfers for the poor along with regulatory changes with the intention of preventing bankruptcies. The focus of these steps was largely to contain the economic impact of the pandemic and provide a cushion to deal with the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.