Sachin Tendulkar admits he never saw son Arjun play before. Here's why

Sachin Tendulkar admits he never saw son Arjun play before. Here's why2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 05:52 PM IST
I wanted him to have the freedom to go out and express himself, and do whatever he wanted to, Sachin Tendulkar said
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar opted to watch his son Arjun's debut match for the Mumbai Indians from the dressing room, rather than the team dug-out, in order to let his son play without any distractions or pressure. Arjun Tendulkar, a 23-year-old left-arm seamer who plays first-class cricket for Goa, had figures of 0 for 17 in 2 overs with six dot balls after stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav handed him the new ball on Sunday.
