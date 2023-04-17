Home / News / India /  Sachin Tendulkar admits he never saw son Arjun play before. Here's why
Sachin Tendulkar admits he never saw son Arjun play before. Here's why

Updated: 17 Apr 2023
Mumbai, Apr 16 (ANI): Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar during the match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League 2023, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai on Sunday. Arjun Tendulkar makes his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for the Mumbai Indians against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). (ANI Photo/ Digital Restriction) (IndianPremierLeague twitter)Premium
I wanted him to have the freedom to go out and express himself, and do whatever he wanted to, Sachin Tendulkar said

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar opted to watch his son Arjun's debut match for the Mumbai Indians from the dressing room, rather than the team dug-out, in order to let his son play without any distractions or pressure. Arjun Tendulkar, a 23-year-old left-arm seamer who plays first-class cricket for Goa, had figures of 0 for 17 in 2 overs with six dot balls after stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav handed him the new ball on Sunday.

Sachin Tendulkar expressed his happiness at watching his son play a competitive match for the first time, saying that he wanted his son to have the freedom to go out and express himself without feeling any additional pressure.

"This was a new experience for me because till now I have not actually gone and watched him play. I wanted him to have the freedom to go out and express himself, and do whatever he wanted to," Tendulkar said after Mumbai Indians' seven-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

During the initial part of the Kolkata Knight Riders' innings, Sachin Tendulkar opted to sit in the dressing room rather than the dug-out outside the boundary line in order to avoid making Arjun self-conscious.

"Today, also I sat in dressing room as I didn't want him (Arjun) to move away from his plans and start looking at mega screen and suddenly realise that I am watching him, so I was inside."

He said that it was a different feeling to see his son play for the same team he has been associated with for so long. "Different feeling because 2008 was first season for me and 16 years down the line, he plays for the same team, not bad," he pointed out.

In an interview with IPLT20.com, Arjun expressed his delight in playing for the team he has supported since 2008, and receiving his cap from the captain of both the Mumbai Indians and the Indian national team. 

"It was a great moment. A special one to play for the team that I supported since 2008 and it was nice to get the cap from captain of MI and Indian team," Arjun told IPLT20.com. 

