A digital push for agri but with less funds

“It’s heartening to see the government increase the budget for research but given that livestock and fisheries are prime drivers of farm sector growth, it is time they get their due share," said Avinash Kishore, fellow at the Delhi office of the International Food Policy Research Institute. “The basic problem in agriculture is the paucity of public capital investments. Subsidies (including on fertilizers) have grown phenomenally and the government is spending a chunk of the farm budget on cash transfer schemes. It’s time to consider whether these funds can be used better," Kishore added.

