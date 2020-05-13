A faltering rural jobs scheme means more misery for returning migrants

NEW DELHI: Masses of migrant workers leaving cities and returning to rural India may find staying afloat an uphill task in the coming months. With the winter harvesting season over, landless families dependent on wage work are likely to be hit hard as the rural jobs scheme falters and employment generation is only a fraction of previous years’ numbers.

India is currently witnessing an unprecedented reverse migration - millions of workers, who have lost day jobs in cities due to a stringent lockdown to control the spread of covid1-9 infections, have run out of cash and food supplies and are thus making their way to their home towns and families.

The lockdown has also had an adverse impact on the performance of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme or MGNREGS, a social safety net scheme, which promises 100 days of work in a year to every rural household and thus guaranteed income.

Data from the rural development ministry shows that in the current financial year (2020-21), person days of work generated under the scheme is a trickle compared with previous years. For instance, during April this year, about 102 million person-days of work was generated, less than half of the 247 million person-days last year. One person-day means a day of work by an individual for an average wage of ₹203.

So far in May only 9.8 million person-days of work has been generated, compared with 332 million for the entire month last year. States like Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are outliers -- they issued most of the work orders. States such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh—which are seeing a steady inflow of returning migrants—have lagged behind, significantly.

The Centre in its revised lockdown rules allowed the jobs scheme to resume from 25 April but progress on ground has been tardy. According to Jean Dreze, economist and visiting professor at the Ranchi University, currently in Latehar, Jharkhand, villagers are unable to move work applications despite huge demand for day jobs as the system is driven by contractors.

“The Centre should temporarily relax technical requirements and instead focus on paying daily wages in cash. Processes like geo-tagging (of assets), glitches in the payment system and electronic muster rolls are holding up the scheme," Dreze said.

“The period between April and June is the peak season for the jobs scheme; it is imperative to open thousands of worksites to provide relief to returning workers but that is not what we are seeing," Dreze added.

Fewer workdays under the scheme has also limited wage payments—a form of direct benefit transfer to rural areas. Till 12 May, a little over ₹3,100 crore had been paid to workers, most of it going to better performing states like Andhra Pradesh ( ₹546 crore) and Chhattisgarh ( ₹446 crore). In comparison, wage payments in states like Uttar Pradesh ( ₹155 crore), Jharkhand ( ₹50 crore) and Madhya Pradesh ( ₹157 crore) were dismal.

Over the past few years, people have lost interest in MGNREGS due to delayed payments and low wages, said Richa Singh, from the non-profit Sangtin Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan which works in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Singh flagged several bottlenecks which is limiting the reach of the scheme. “Many returning migrants do not have job cards and are waiting to be registered under the scheme; also, inactive job cards have to be revived," she said, adding, the government should relax the workload under the scheme to help older workers and women since they are struggling for square meals.

Earlier this month, several Right to Work activists requested the rural development ministry for additional funds for the jobs scheme, allow on-site registration for workers, and provide compensation for old and pregnant women who were advised by the government not to work during the ongoing pandemic.

The Union budget presented in February slashed allocation for the jobs scheme to ₹61,500 crore for 2020-21, a cut of ₹9,500 crore compared to the year before. “The scheme is not going to help people if it is starved of funds. States are not going to put people to work if they are not assured of wage payments from centre," said Rakshita Swamy, a member of the Right to Work campaign.

