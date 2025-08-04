‘A for Akhilesh’, ‘B for Babasaheb’: FIR against SP leader Farhad Alam over ‘PDA Pathshala’

Samajwadi Party leader (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over an FIR filed against a local SP leader in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur for allegedly teaching “politicised alphabets” to children.

What's the controversy? SP City Vyom Bindal said a complaint was filed by Main Singh, a resident of the Kallarpur Gurjar village, alleging that local SP leader Farhad Alam Gada was teaching children "politicised alphabets" at a “PDA Pathshala.”

According to news agency PTI, the complainant said that the children were taught "A for Akhilesh", "B for Babasaheb", "D for Dimple," and "M for Mulayam Singh Yadav".

The incident came to light after a purported video of the lesson, recorded at the SP leader's home in Ramnagar, was posted on social media and went viral.

The children in the video were reportedly from a private school and were seen wearing their uniforms.

‘Great men of Samajwadi ideology' In his defense, Farhad Gada had previously claimed that the "PDA Pathshala" was not just for teaching ABCs but also to educate children about the “great men of Samajwadi ideology,” PTI reported.

He had also stated his intention to open similar schools across the district.

Akhilesh Yadav reacts SP chief Akhilesh Yadav posted on 'X', “Even the British did not file an FIR for studying. The anti-education face of the BJP has now been exposed to the public. Now the BJP will be gone forever. Condemnable.”

