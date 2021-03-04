A forward-looking Budget, to provide impetus to the economy

In a move that will impact business re-organizations, it has been clarified that depreciation will not be available on goodwill, irrespective of the fact that it is acquired pursuant to a restructuring or specifically purchased. Depreciation claimed, if any, on such goodwill before 1 April 2020, will need to be adjusted from the cost of acquisition. It is also clarified that there would be capital gain implications in slump exchanges. Going forward, the merger and acquisition transactions will have to take note of this important change in the tax provisions for goodwill.

