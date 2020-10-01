A fresh stimulus should target the worst-hit sectors

The Index of Industrial Production for eight core sectors contracted by 37.9% in April, 21.4% in May, 12.9% in June, 8% in July, and 8.5% in August. Thus, the recovery seems to have somehow lost its steam because of the lockdowns imposed by the states and covid-led uncertainty. Therefore, another round of stimulus, now that a bulk of economic activity is permitted across states, could accelerate economic recovery. The intervention should ideally be fiscal as the key is to revive aggregate demand in the economy.