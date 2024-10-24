A ‘gangster’ is blowing up India-Canada relations—from behind bars
Vipal Monga , Vibhuti Agarwal , Rajesh Roy , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 24 Oct 2024, 10:18 AM IST
SummaryAuthorities see Lawrence Bishnoi, a hero in his home village in India as the head of a global crime network accused of murder and extortion.
Lawrence Bishnoi, a 31-year-old vegetarian with a handlebar mustache who authorities say controls a violent gang from his high-security prison cell in India, is at the center of a diplomatic brawl between Canada and India.
