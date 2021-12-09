A General who took strong decisions even if they were not popular

But the assignment he really loved talking about most was his tenure as the commander of UN’s North Kivu Brigade in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the late 2000s. “It was one of my most memorable assignments. I am glad I could make a difference there," Rawat told this correspondent a few years ago. When Rawat took charge of the brigade, things weren’t going too well for the world’s costliest peacekeeping mission, known by its French acronym MONUC. The locals were contemptuous of UN peacekeepers, questioning what difference they had made and accusing the mission of doing little to protect them. Angry crowds would often hurl stones at UN vehicles on the streets of Goma, the capital of North Kivu and where the Indian brigade is based.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}