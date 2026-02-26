A Global First! PM Modi hits 100 million on Instagram, far ahead of Trump and global peers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has crossed 100 million followers on Instagram, becoming the first serving world leader and politician to reach the landmark on the platform. The milestone reinforces his position not only as India’s most followed political figure online, but as the most digitally influential elected leader globally.

The achievement comes amid a two-day official visit to Israel, where Modi was awarded the highest honour of the Israeli Parliament, underscoring the convergence of digital prominence and diplomatic visibility.

Modi’s Instagram Surge: A Global First

View full Image Prime Minister Modi joined Instagram in 2014, the same year he first assumed office as Prime Minister

Prime Minister Modi joined Instagram in 2014, the same year he first assumed office as Prime Minister. Over the past decade, his account has evolved into a carefully curated channel blending governance updates, foreign policy engagements, cultural observances and personal moments.

Crossing the 100 million mark places him well ahead of other global political leaders on the platform. His follower count is more than double that of United States President Donald Trump, who currently has 43.2 million followers.

The cumulative total of the next five most-followed world leaders remains lower than Modi’s individual tally — a striking indicator of his global digital reach.

Politicians With the Highest Instagram Followings Among current world leaders, the rankings illustrate a sharp drop after the Indian Prime Minister:

Donald Trump – 43.2 million followers

Prabowo Subianto – 15 million followers

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva – 14.4 million followers

Recep Tayyip Erdogan – 11.6 million followers

Javier Milei – 6.4 million followers Within India, the disparity is equally pronounced. The second-highest following among Indian political leaders belongs to Yogi Adityanath, with approximately 16.1 million followers, followed by Rahul Gandhi at around 12.6 million.

State Visit to Israel and Knesset Honour The social media milestone coincides with a high-profile visit to Israel, where Modi addressed the Knesset, Israel’s parliament.

The Israeli Parliament conferred the “Speaker of the Knesset Medal” — its highest honour — in recognition of what officials described as Modi’s “exceptional contribution through his personal leadership” to strengthening strategic ties between India and Israel.

The medal was presented following his address to lawmakers, which drew a standing ovation and sustained applause. After the speech, members of the Knesset gathered around the Prime Minister for photographs and selfies, a scene that blended parliamentary ceremony with the informality of the social media age.

Historical and Civilisational Ties Emphasised In his address, PM Modi highlighted the depth of historical connections between the two nations, invoking ancient texts to underscore long-standing links.

"There is great admiration for Israel's resolve, courage, and achievements in India.

"Long before we related to each other as modern States, we were linked by ties that go back more than two thousand years. The Book of Esther refers to India as Hodu. The Talmud records trade with India in ancient times," he said.