‘A great Indian passes away', India Inc pays homage to Keshub Mahindra1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 11:52 AM IST
- India's oldest billionaire Keshub Mahindra, on Wednesday, passed away on Wednesday
- He played a significant role in forging business alliances with global majors such as Mitsubishi, United Technologies, British Telecom, and many others.
India's oldest billionaire Keshub Mahindra, on Wednesday, passed away at 99. The chairman emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra had a net worth of $1.2 billion.
