India's oldest billionaire Keshub Mahindra, on Wednesday, passed away at 99. The chairman emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra had a net worth of $1.2 billion.

After retiring from his position as Chairman, Mahindra Group handed over his reins to his nephew Anand Mahindra in 2012.

Keshub Mahindra played a significant role in forging business alliances with global majors such as Mitsubishi, United Technologies, British Telecom, and many others.

Condolences poured in after the demise of Keshub Mahindra with Pawan K Goenka, chairman SCALE Committee writing on Twitter, "The industrial world has lost one of the tallest personalities today. Shri Keshub Mahindra had no match; the nicest person I had the privilege of knowing. I always looked forward to mtgs with him and was inspired by how he connected business, economics, and social matters. Om Shanti".

The industrial world has lost one of the tallest personalities today. Shri Keshub Mahindra had no match; the nicest person I had the privilege of knowing. I always looked forward to mtgs with him and inspired by how he connected business, economics and social matters. Om Shanti. — Pawan K Goenka (@GoenkaPk) April 12, 2023

Mohandas Pai, current Chairperson of Manipal Global Education wrote, "A great Indian passes away! Om Shanthi. Our prayers are with @anandmahindra and family! He was an extraordinarily warm compassionate person! Who led by example, put India first always!"

Business tycoon Gautam Singhania added, "Keshubhji lived a glorious life guiding the growth of the Mahindra group for nearly five decades. With his endearing personality, he could navigate many a challenging situations. My deepest condolences to the family, employees and well-wishers of Mahindra Group. RIP Keshub Mahindra".

Keshubhji lived a glorious life guiding the growth of Mahindra group for nearly five decades. With his endearing personality, he could navigate many a challenging situation. My deepest condolences to the family, employees and well wishers of Mahindra Group. RIP Keshub Mahindra — Gautam Singhania (@SinghaniaGautam) April 12, 2023

Keshub Mahindra graduated from Wharton, University of Pennsylvania, USA. He joined the company in 1947 and became chairman in 1963.