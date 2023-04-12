‘A great Indian passes away', India Inc pays homage to Keshub Mahindra

Condolences poured in after the demise of Keshub Mahindra with Pawan K Goenka, chairman SCALE Committee writing on Twitter, "The industrial world has lost one of the tallest personalities today. Shri Keshub Mahindra had no match; the nicest person I had the privilege of knowing. I always looked forward to mtgs with him and was inspired by how he connected business, economics, and social matters. Om Shanti".