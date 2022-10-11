A greater Public-Private Partnership is needed for healthcare infrastructure expansion in the country: Vice President

The vice president recalled India’s experience with Covid-19 and said that India has not only vaccinated its citizens in a short period but also exported vaccines to many nations
New Delhi: Vice president, Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday called for a collective effort and a greater public-private partnership for healthcare infrastructure expansion in the country.
Inaugurating the FICCI’s 16th Annual Healthcare Conference ‘FICCI HEAL 2022’, the vice president said that Indian healthcare demands great scale and diversity. “We need a greater collaboration between all stakeholders to achieve the collective dream of universal healthcare."
Observing the government’s initiative in positioning India as a global hub for medical and wellness tourism through the ‘Heal in India’ initiative, he added, “We should redouble the efforts to utilise India’s potential to become a ‘prime health tourism destination’."
The vice president recalled India’s experience with Covid-19 and said that India has not only vaccinated its citizens in a short period but also exported vaccines to many nations. “Thanks to the tireless efforts of the healthcare sector, India has registered a significant decline in health indicators such as infant mortality rate since 1990. We are on course to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) targets."
He added that ‘Ayushman Bharat’ has been instrumental in bridging the gap between rich and poor in terms of accessibility of healthcare services in the country.
