A GST cut can put auto sales on fast track to revival

Sales in March were hampered and there were literally no sales in April. The Centre can reduce the goods and services tax (GST) on automobiles. This cut needs to be substantial and not just a token one. A 10% GST rate cut on two-wheelers and passenger cars is likely to perk up sales because of much lower prices. This reduction will be especially important for two-wheelers. As industrialist Rajiv Bajaj pointed out, two-wheeler prices have of late gone up by 30% because of a series of new mandates. These are the Bharat Stage-VI norms, a rise in insurance costs and the introduction of new safety features.