A health worker in Karnataka dies two days after getting Covid-19 vaccine shot
Picture for representation. Policemen guard the entrance of the Karnataka Health Department cold storage facility as a truck carrying 648,000 vials of Covishield vaccine arrives in Bangalore on January 12, 2021. (AFP)
Picture for representation. Policemen guard the entrance of the Karnataka Health Department cold storage facility as a truck carrying 648,000 vials of Covishield vaccine arrives in Bangalore on January 12, 2021. (AFP)

A health worker in Karnataka dies two days after getting Covid-19 vaccine shot

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 06:03 AM IST PTI

  • The deceased, Nagaraju of Ballari district, was a permanent employee of the state health department
  • He was vaccinated on January 16 at around 1 pm and he was normal till this morning, the department said

Bengaluru: A 43-year-old health department employee in Karnataka died of a massive heart attack on Monday, two days after he was administered COVID-19 vaccine, the government said. The deceased, Nagaraju of Ballari district, was a permanent employee of the Health department.

He was vaccinated on January 16 at around 1 PM and he was normal till this morning, the department said. When contacted, Dr C N Manjunath, Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, an autonomous government institute, said, "The death is only a coincidence and not related to the vaccine." Dr Manjunath is also a member of the technical advisory committee, Karnataka government, on COVID-19.

Also Read | What 2020 did to India’s inequality

"Today morning when he came to work, he complained of chest pain at around 9.30 am and collapsed. He was treated immediately and referred to Jindal Sanjeevani hospital... highest level of treatment was provided, but he couldn't be saved," the department said in a statement.

None of the other health care workers who received the vaccine from the same vial had any adverse events, it said. The district level AEFI (Adverse Events Following Immunisation) Committee held detailed discussions and concluded that Nagaraju's death was due to "cardio respiratory arrest secondary to acute antereo septal wall Myocardial Infarction (heart attack)."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

