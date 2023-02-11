A heartfelt note from Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini, ‘ Take care of my papa’

After a successful kidney transplant surgery in Singapore, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav will return to India on Saturday. The party leader had to undergo the surgery in December last year, due to acute kidney complications.

After donating one of her kidneys to father, Rohini Acharya, shared a heartfelt note for the public to take care of Lalu Prasad Yadav. She said that she fulfilled the duty of a daughter and made her father healthy again by taking him out of a deadly situation. Now its the public's turn to take care of him. She also informed about the return of the RJD president to India.

"An important thing to say. This important thing is about the health of our leader Lalu ji. Papa is going to India from Singapore on February 11. I am doing my duty as a daughter. After making my father healthy, I am sending him among all of you. Now you all will take care of my father," tweeted Rohini Acharya.

Lalu Prasad Yadav received a kidney from his daughter Rohini Acharya, who is currently living in Singapore with her engineer husband. As the politician is about to return to India, daughter Rohini shared an emotional post on Twitter.

आप सबसे एक जरूरी बात कहनी है. यह जरूरी बात हम सबों के नेता आदरणीय लालू जी के स्वास्थ्य को लेकर है.



चिकित्सकों ने कहा है कि पापा को इंफेक्शन से बचाना होगा. ज्यादा लोगों से मिलने को लेकर चिकित्सकों ने मना किया है. — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) February 11, 2023

Later she also posted the video of his father being taken to the airport. In that tweet as well, she requested people to take care of her father.

करबद्ध निवेदन है आप सबसे

बस इतनी विनती स्वीकार करें

एक बिटिया के तप को

ना जाने देना व्यर्थ कभी

मेरे पापा की सेहत का

ख्याल रखना आप लोग सभी..🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8zCaVHAioR — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) February 11, 2023

After the surgery, Lalu Prasad's son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav informed about his recovery process and also updated about his health on Twitter.

"After the successful operation of my father's kidney transplant, he was shifted from the operation theatre to ICU. Donor elder sister Rohini Acharya and the party national president are both healthy. Thank you for your prayers and good wishes," tweeted Tejashwi Yadav after father Lalu Prasad's surgery.

Several leaders had sent their wishes and prayers for the speedy recovery of the senior politician. After the surgery, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoken to Tejashwi Yadav to know about the health of Lalu Prasad Yadav and his recovery.

After the advise of the doctor of kidney transplant due to complications, the search for the best match for donation began in the family. After tests, it was found that daughter Rohini Acharya's kidney will be the best match for Lalu Prasad Yadav, informed Tejashwi Yadav in November last year.

After receiving the information, the family went ahead with the decision transplant Rohini's kidney to the politician.

"The doctors wanted someone from the family to donate a kidney to my father. My sister Rohini's kidney was the best match, so we went ahead with it," ANI quoted Tejashwi Yadav.

(With agency inputs)