'A hero of our times': Mankind Pharma to give ₹1 crore to FlyDubai Capt Smit Machchhar

Mankind Pharma has announced ₹1 crore contribution to Captain Smit Machchhar and his family, describing the gesture as an expression of gratitude for his courage and leadership during what the company called an "unimaginable crisis".

The pharmaceutical company announced it through a statement on LinkedIn. Along with the post, it also shared a letter from its Vice Chairman and Managing Director Rajeev Juneja, in which he praised Machchhar for putting his crew and passengers before himself.

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"Some acts of courage stay with an entire nation," Mankind Pharma said. "In a moment of unimaginable crisis, #CaptSmitMachchhar showed composure and responsibility, and put his crew and every passenger before himself."

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Mankind Pharma contribute ₹1 crore to Captain Smit Machchhar? ⌵ Mankind Pharma contributed ₹1 crore as a gesture of gratitude for Machchhar's courage and leadership during a crisis when he prioritized the safety of his crew and passengers. 2 How did Captain Smit Machchhar manage to save the flight during the attack? ⌵ Captain Machchhar was injured but successfully opened the cockpit door, allowing crew members and passengers to overpower the co-pilot who attacked him, thus preventing a potential disaster. 3 What did Mankind Pharma's Vice Chairman say about Machchhar's actions? ⌵ Rajeev Juneja praised Machchhar as 'a hero of our times,' highlighting his composure and responsibility in a moment of extreme crisis, which served as an inspiration to many. 4 What recognition did Captain Smit Machchhar receive from the Indian Prime Minister? ⌵ Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Captain Machchhar for his bravery and presence of mind during the FlyDubai incident, calling it a moment of national pride. 5 What was the context of the FlyDubai incident involving Captain Machchhar? ⌵ On a FlyDubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, Captain Machchhar was stabbed by his co-pilot in an apparent hijack attempt, which he thwarted through a courageous response.

The company said the contribution was its "humble expression of gratitude" and added, "Capt. Smit, you have made India proud. We salute you."

'Appreciation should never stop at words' Juneja, while reposting Mankind Pharma's statement, wrote that the company believed that pride and appreciation should translate into meaningful action.

"When we witness an act of extraordinary courage and our hearts are filled with pride, we have a choice: let that emotion pass with time, or turn it into meaningful action," Juneja said.

He said the company decided to support Machchhar after seeing news about his actions, adding that Mankind wanted to go beyond praising his courage and "stand behind our words with meaningful action".

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"Because emotions fade, but actions leave a lasting impact," Juneja said.

According to Juneja, the ₹1 crore contribution is Mankind Pharma's way of conveying that it recognises Machchhar's courage and stands with him and his family.

'You are truly a hero of our times' In the letter addressed to Machchhar, Juneja described him as "a hero of our times" and said his courage, composure and sense of responsibility had touched people in India and around the world.

Juneja said Machchhar demonstrated leadership at a time when fear and pressure were high and the lives of passengers and crew depended on his decisions.

"A leader is not tested when everything is going well. The real test comes in a moment of extreme crisis, when fear is natural, pressure is immense, and the lives of so many people depend on your decisions," he wrote.

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He said Machchhar had thought about his crew and passengers and taken responsibility for the lives entrusted to him.

"No amount of money can ever equal the value of the lives you protected or the inspiration you have given to millions," Juneja wrote, describing the ₹1 crore contribution as a "small expression" of the company's respect, gratitude and admiration.

He concluded the letter by thanking Machchhar for putting others before himself and for "reminding all of us that, even in the most difficult moments, humanity must always come first".

About the FlyDubai incident Machchhar was reportedly stabbed with a knife by his co-pilot on the FlyDubai flight from UAE to Israel on Wednesday in an apparent act of hijack. Despite being seriously injured, Machchhar was able to open the cockpit door by activating the door release. This allowed the crew members and passengers to enter the cockpit and overpower the attacker.

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The flight carrying 174 passengers was later diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also had a telephonic conversation with Machchhar on Friday. PM Modi praised his courage and presence of mind during the incident.

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