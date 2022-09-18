A king who sold gold caparisons of temple jumbos for the railway line

The king was shrewd enough to realise the commercial potentials of Kochi and able to sense the significance of a railway line in his kingdom, he said. "To make it a reality, he made several communications with the British government. But, the foreign rulers never ever believed that the administrator of a small state, which didn't have much budget or any other support, could bring a railway line," he told PTI. But, as per the available documents, the king, known for his mental power and determination, took up the task as a challenge. Initially, he tried to raise money by introducing a hike in taxes, but could not pool enough amount and as a last resort decided to sell the gold caparisons of jumbos at the temple. He went through physical and mental strain to make the railway line a reality, Bhadran added.

