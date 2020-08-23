A large chunk of new  deposits  find haven in G-Secs

Banks need to invest a certain proportion of their demand, time deposits in government securities (G-Secs) and other approved securities before offering credit. The SLR was at a high of 38.5% in the early 1990s. This was when banks in the country were government-owned. Since then, the SLR has been gradually brought down and now stands at 18%. Nevertheless, over the years, banks have typically ended up investing higher than required in government securities. Investment in government securities has gone through the roof since late March, in the aftermath of the spread of the covid-19 pandemic.