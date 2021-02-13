Subscribe
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Home >News >India >A layer of dense fog envelops parts of Delhi-NCR, air quality still very poor
1 min read . 07:57 AM IST Staff Writer ( with inputs from ANI )

Air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Saturday with a thick layer of dense fog engulfing parts of the city and affecting visibility.

A layer of dense fog hovered over several parts of Delhi and NCR on Saturday morning. Delhi Airport in a statement said that due to fog, low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. However, all flight operations are normal.

The overall air quality index (AQI) stands at 307, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported AQIs of 392 in ITO, 412 in RK Puram and 406 in Chandni Chowk, all in the 'very poor' category.

Earlier, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted dense to very dense fog in isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh and northwest Rajasthan in the morning hours of February 13 and dense fog in isolated pockets over the same area in the morning hours of February 14.

