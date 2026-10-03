‘A lesson for us’: IAF chief AP Singh on Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar, Russia's Su-57 jets, AMCA fifth-gen, honeytrap

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh lauded Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar for his "exceptional" bravery during a fatal attack onboard the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight earlier this week. Singh said Machchhar showed "great physical and mental resolve."

Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh was speaking at his annual press conference in New Delhi on Saturday.

During the event, he shed light on a host of issues involving a delay in the AMCA fifth-generation fighter programme. He also said that Russia offered India its Su-57 jets.

Here are the top quotes by IAF chief AP Singh: 1. On Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar: "What he has done is exceptionally brave. He showed great physical and mental resolve. It is a lesson for us," Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said at his annual press conference in New Delhi on Saturday.

2. He said the IAF could consider alternative fifth-generation fighter aircraft if the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme faces further delays. "We may have to look at other fighter platforms in case of delays in AMCA fifth-gen, other programmes," the IAF chief said.

3. On whether HAL will be penalised for the delays in LCA Mark 1A, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said, "It happens that you plan something, but things get delayed. But this time, the delay has been much. We are also looking towards Mark 2. All these will be able to fill in the gaps that exist..."

4. On the IAF being given responsibility for transporting NEET-UG re-examination question papers, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said, "If we have the capability to aid any process, we should be able to aid it. It doesn't matter what it is."

5. Russia has offered Su-57 jets but no decision has been made on it, said IAF Chief AP Singh, adding that multirole fighter jet deal may be finalised this financial year, but will depend on many other factors.

"Russia has offered the Su-57, but no decision has been taken yet. We would like to increase the number of aircraft in our inventory," he said. "We need 36 to 40 aircraft every year," he said while speaking on depleting number of fighter squadrons.

6. On creating a drone force, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh says, "Drones are not revolutionary to the Indian Air Force, but evolutionary. We are growing the number of drones and loitering munitions. Whether we need a separate drone force, I don't think so. They should be a part of the same setup, and we have to be operating together. These have to be together along with other weapons so that they bring in that effect. We cannot be operating one type of weapon separately somewhere and another type of weapon separately. So we have not thought of having a separate drone force."

7. IAF Chief AP Singh also warned Air Force personnel of being "honey trapped." He said, "Wherever humans are involved, there can be mistakes, but these are cases that are subjudice...we have been sensitising our people... wherever I go, I personally speak to people and tell them how they can be honey trapped," he said.