‘A little entertainment…’: SC quashes Chandigarh Municipal polls result, declares AAP candidate Kulas winner | 10 quotes
Manoj Sonkar of the BJP defeated AAP's Kuldeep Kumar after the returning officer declared as invalid eight votes of the coalition partners, drawing accusations of tampering with ballots.
The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday ruled that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Kuldeep Kumar is the validly elected candidate for the post of Mayor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. The top court noted that the election result by the presiding officer, Anil Masih, is “quashed".