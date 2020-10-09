A little over third willing to socialise this festival season: Survey

NEW DELHI: After months of restricted movement and limited socialising, about 36% Indians plan to meet friends and family during the festive season, according to the findings of a survey by LocalCircles.

LocalCircles, a community social media platform, received 28,000 responses from over 226 districts of India. The study gauged consumer interest in socialising in the months of October and November, with 3% respondents saying they will attend neighbourhood events, and another 3% saying they would attend private get-togethers or parties. About 23% said they will visit and have over close family and friends. Meanwhile 7% said they will do all of the above.

This, the survey said, could lead to a spread in the infection.

However, a significant 51% said they will not socialise at all, underscoring covid-19 related concerns among consumers.

People who have been confined at home for the last many months due to the pandemic, might now decide to step out and socialise, given the high spirits and positive sentiment that this time of the year brings with it, LocalCircles said.

Of those surveyed, 63% said they plan to take precautions and socialise, and 7% said it has been a tough year socially for them and their family and the festival season is likely to bring some cheer. About 10% said they will socialise because of peer and familial pressure.

The fifth phase of India’s unlocking the economy has improved mobility in the country despite the surge in covid-19 cases which is likely to accelerate during the festival season.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a campaign on covid-19 appropriate behaviour given the raft of festivals lined up and the approaching winter season.

The health ministry has also issued guidelines for the festive season asking people to adhere to social distancing norms and directed organisers to ensure appropriate safety measures at large festive gatherings. “In case of events that go on for days or weeks, the crowd density doesn’t remain the same throughout and usually peaks around certain hours of the day and some auspicious days. Planning the event should specifically factor this so that crowds are regulated and physical distance and frequent sanitisation are ensured," the health ministry said in its guidelines.

India’s peak festive season that commenced with Onam in south and will stretch till Diwali in November, is expected to bring some relief for businesses that lost out on summer sales.

Even though sales of apparel, footwear, and accessories remain lower than pre-covid levels, companies are seeing a week-on-week improvement in demand.

“The fact is that consumers are feeling that they want to get out, they have been stuck inside houses and small luxuries like summer holidays, eating out, watching films has not happened. One can see that consumers are waiting to step out and indulge in small luxuries which everyone indulges in during the festive season," said Sandeep Kataria, CEO, Bata India Ltd. Kataria said this could show up in festive season demand as the season progresses.

