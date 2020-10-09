A little over third willing to socialise this festival season: Survey

The health ministry has also issued guidelines for the festive season asking people to adhere to social distancing norms and directed organisers to ensure appropriate safety measures at large festive gatherings. “In case of events that go on for days or weeks, the crowd density doesn’t remain the same throughout and usually peaks around certain hours of the day and some auspicious days. Planning the event should specifically factor this so that crowds are regulated and physical distance and frequent sanitisation are ensured," the health ministry said in its guidelines.