A lizard worth ₹60 laakh? Assam Police seize 11 rare Tokay Geckos in Dibrugarh

"Accordingly, the STF team set up a trap at the Mohanbari area with the help of Dibrugarh district police and close operational and intelligence support from the Wildlife Justice Commission, South Asia Office. The team spotted three suspected smugglers at Sun Feast Dhaba at Mohanbari Tiniali. Two of them came in a white car bearing registration number AS-23W-5506, and one came in a motorcycle bearing registration number AS-06AF-0276. The three persons assembled and entered into the Sun Feast dhaba. After some time, one among them who was driving the aforesaid car came out, took out a red coloured backpack bag from the car and entered into the dhaba. At that moment, the STF team rushed to the dhaba and apprehended three persons who were found with the red coloured backpack. On interrogation, they disclosed their names as Debashis Dohutia (34 years old), Manash Dohutia (28 ) and Dipankar Gharphalia (40) ," Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam Police said.